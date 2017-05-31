Prison crisis could spur public hearing

by Sarah Craighead Dedmon

Sen. Joyce Maker (R-Calais) and Rep. Will Tuell (R-E. Machias) spent last week navigating a series of political twists and turns that began when state officials arrived unannounced in Machiasport on Friday, May 19 with a stack of pink slips, declaring the Downeast Correctional Facility (DCF) would close on June 10.

The announcement was the latest installment in a years-long series of attempted closures on the facility, which is located in the Bucks Harbor district of Machiasport.