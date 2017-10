by Phil Stuart

Jonesport-Beals junior Evan Merchant of Beals shaved 20 seconds off the course record of 18:15 set by Jacob Godfrey of Machias in 2016.

The Bulldog Pride 5K was established in 2013 as part of the Bulldog Pride weekend which includes sporting events like soccer and volleyball in addition to alumni game.

Jay Beal of Marion ran bare footed to win the inaugural race in 2013 with a time of 21:11 while his sister Clara was the female winner in 21:13.