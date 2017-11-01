Machias

Preview screening of PBS documentary ‘Almost Sunrise’ Nov. 10

Porter Memorial Library and the Machias Valley Film Society will screen the POV Documentary “Almost Sunrise” on Friday, Nov. 10 starting at 7 p.m. This is a special preview screening, several days before the film is broadcast nation-wide on PBS.

“Almost Sunrise” is a verite film--candid and realistic--with a message of hope for those who suffer a mortall injury. The film follows two Iraq veterans who are haunted by combat experience, as they walk 2,700 miles from Wisconsin to California.

EditorNov 01,2017
