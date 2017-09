The East Machias sliding hill is sporting a clean new haircut in anticipation of winter weather. After being purchased by the Maine Coast Heritage Trust, the hill was turned over to the town of East Machias earlier this year to be used by the community. In years past the hill was not mowed before winter and the tall grasses stuck through the snow, preventing would-be sled racers from achieving maximum speed. Not so, this winter. Photo by Sarah Craighead Dedmon