Machias

Positive youth development focus of Oct. 13 workshop

The Maine Youth Action Network (MYAN) in partnership with the River Coalition, Wabanaki Public Health, Healthy Acadia and Penobscot Job Corps Center, is partnering to host a free workshop that offers adults who work with youth effective tools, resources and strategies for building successful youth-adult partnerships.  “Creating Successful Youth/Adult Partnerships” will be held on Friday, Oct. 13 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Penobscot Job Corps Center, 1375 Union St. Bangor, Maine 04401.

The full content of this page is available to subscribers only Click here to view Subscription option: http://www.machiasnews.com/subcatalog

EditorSep 20,2017
Related Posts
Church family
No image
UMM Hall inducts Bill Ashby
Down East Community Hospital celebrates National Donate Life Month