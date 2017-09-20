Positive youth development focus of Oct. 13 workshop
The Maine Youth Action Network (MYAN) in partnership with the River Coalition, Wabanaki Public Health, Healthy Acadia and Penobscot Job Corps Center, is partnering to host a free workshop that offers adults who work with youth effective tools, resources and strategies for building successful youth-adult partnerships. “Creating Successful Youth/Adult Partnerships” will be held on Friday, Oct. 13 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Penobscot Job Corps Center, 1375 Union St. Bangor, Maine 04401.