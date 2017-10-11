Posh consignment shop serves up style with a purpose

by Sarah Craighead Dedmon

After an appointment in Bangor, Andrea Guerra had an epiphany. “My guys took me to a store I hadn’t been in,” she said. It was a consignment boutique, and when they left Guerra’s son Brandon said to her, “Mom, you would rock that out.”

“That Sunday at family dinner I just announced that I was going to start a consignment shop,” said Guerra. Posh: The Frugal Fashionista is the Machias-based shop born of that announcement, and it just celebrated its third anniversary.