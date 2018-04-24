Porter Poets publish ‘From a Far Corner’

Seventeen poets from nine towns along the coast of Washington County have just produced an anthology of their work, published by the Primavera Press. Who would have guessed there would be so many poets in such a rural area?

They are known collectively as the Porter Poets. They meet once a month, trooping into Porter Memorial Library and taking seats at old tables near the library’s fireplace to criticize and encourage each other’s work.

Their book is entitled From a Far Corner, an Anthology of Poetry from the Easternmost Reaches of Maine