Machias

Porter Poets publish ‘From a Far Corner’

Seventeen poets from nine towns along the coast of Washington County have just produced an anthology of their work, published by the Primavera Press. Who would have guessed there would be so many poets in such a rural area?

 They are known collectively as the Porter Poets. They meet once a month, trooping into Porter Memorial Library and taking seats at old tables near the library’s fireplace to criticize and encourage each other’s work.

Their book is entitled From a Far Corner, an Anthology of Poetry from the Easternmost Reaches of Maine 

Click here to log in http://machiasnews.com/user or Login with Facebook or Subscribe now: http://www.machiasnews.com/subcatalog
Jessica T. GriffinApr 24,2018
Related Posts
Whitneyville Library news
No image
Schulman to present Garland, beyond the yellow brick road
No image
Barren View member-guest Duane Smith/Mark Smith card net 45