Porter Memorial Library news

The winter months are perfect for cozying up in a snug stone library, which is why we make sure to keep our winter calendar as active as our summer calendar. Nothing beats cabin fever like the company of others, and winter is a great time to tuck into learning, too.

This month our resident computer expert, John Michell, is busy helping people with their nagging computer questions every Wednesday afternoon from 1-5 p.m. Because of the popularity of this service, it’s suggested that you call ahead to sign up, 255-3933.