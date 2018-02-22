Machias

Popular ‘locavore’ to lead sauerkraut workshop

Anne Hopkins will lead a workshop on making sauerkraut from 2-4 p.m., Saturday, March 10, at Eastport Arts Center. In this hands-on workshop, participants will learn to ferment vegetables using traditional methods customized to the modern kitchen. Students will bring home two pint jars of kraut they’ve made during the session. Also included will be a discussion of the health benefits and traditions of fermented foods, with attention to identifying some of the pitfalls of fermentation. There will be Maine-grown organic produce for processing and homemade krauts for attendees to taste.

