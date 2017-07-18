Machias

Poliquin constituents want more accessibility

by Ruth Leubecker

From the beginning he’s been criticized for not taking a stand on the issues, but Rep. Bruce Poliquin has only lately been charged with his lack of accessibility.

As representative of the largest congressional district east of the Mississippi, Poliquin deals with a variety of critical issues affecting the elderly and the poor, and can often be seen Downeast. He was in Eastport for the Fourth of July where he also attended the breakwater terminal dedication. And he visited Machias several weeks before Independence Day.

The full content of this page is available to premium users only Click here to view Subscription option: http://www.machiasnews.com/subcatalog

EditorJul 18,2017
Related Posts
No image
Why bother to get out and vote, anyway?
Band to jazz it up at concert, Machias
WaCo activist group stands united