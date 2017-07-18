Poliquin constituents want more accessibility

by Ruth Leubecker

From the beginning he’s been criticized for not taking a stand on the issues, but Rep. Bruce Poliquin has only lately been charged with his lack of accessibility.

As representative of the largest congressional district east of the Mississippi, Poliquin deals with a variety of critical issues affecting the elderly and the poor, and can often be seen Downeast. He was in Eastport for the Fourth of July where he also attended the breakwater terminal dedication. And he visited Machias several weeks before Independence Day.