Police charge Pembroke Dollar Store robber who escaped by bicycle

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported that on Wednesday, Jan. 10 at approximately 4:45 p.m. a 911 call came in from the Dollar General Store located at 481 Route 1 in Pembroke, reporting an armed robbery. A white male subject, 6’1 to 6’2, wearing a white jacket, a black hat and a black face mask covering part of his face displayed a handgun at the clerk and took cash from the drawer and fled on foot from the store, running towards Route 1.

EditorJan 17,2018
