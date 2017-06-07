Plein Air season is here

Valerie Aponik has been painting in Washington County for over twenty years. She lives withher husband Paul (who designs and builds her frames) on Great Wass Island. Her work is inspired by painting en plein air (on location) along the working waterfront, shores, homes, and gardens around the community of Jonesport and Beals and Mount Desert Island. She would describe her work as “contemporary impressionism using color, form and gesture to build a painting. “I like nothing more than sitting on the spot and watching how the light, weather and time change a subject.