Pleasant River Historical Society annual meeting set for Oct. 8

Pleasant River Historical Society annual meeting is set for Oct. 8

The annual meeting of the Pleasant River Historical Society will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 8 at the Mayhew Library in Addison.

This annual meeting satisfies the IRS 501(c)3 and State of Maine non-profit regulations and will involve the election of officers to fill all vacancies. For voting purposes there will be a table from 1:30-2 p.m. to take new memberships. All area persons interested in the historical resources of the Pleasant River area are invited to attend.