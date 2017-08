by Nancy Beal

The 2017 Port and Starboard Yacht Club sailing race in Jonesport’s Chandler Bay took place July 29. There were four entries this year. Perennial winner Harry Fish in his 20-foot Atlantic Class Pisces was challenged by three Cape Dory 25s: the Irene piloted by Bernie Sund, the Mimi with Dana DeVos at the helm, and the Harmony commanded by newcomers Joe and Nancy Bell of Beals.