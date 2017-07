by Nancy Beal

Nichole Gulowsen is the featured artist in the latest art show at Jonesport’s Peabody Memorial Library entitled “Artists of the Moosabec,” which opened July 15. Gulowsen is the daughter of art committee chairman and Charlene Nelson, a renowned Jonesport bird carver whose late husband, Robert, introduced Nichole to bird carving at the age of 10 after which she went on to win numerous awards for her carvings.