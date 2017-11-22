Personnel changes at PRSWDD transfer station

by Nancy Beal

The staff of the Pleasant River Solid Waste Disposal District (PRSWDD) has experienced several changes lately. The Route 1 transfer station in Columbia Falls is the recipient of household trash and recyclables from Addison, Beals, Columbia, Columbia Falls, Jonesboro and Jonesport. According to meeting minutes, it also receives significant cardboard from Cherryfield, Milbridge, Steuben, and from Wyman’s blueberry business in Cherryfield and Manaford’s grocery store in Jonesport.