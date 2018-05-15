Performances at Obadiah’s Bohemian Cafe May 22

The first event of the season at Obadiah’s Cafe will take place on Tuesday, May 22, from 5-8 p.m. The festivities will feature musical performance art by international touring artist Id M Theft Able, as well as Aldrich & Norton and local presenter Duane Ingalls. There will be refreshments and dinner items, including comp-curry popcorn, trenchers, sweets, and an array of beverages.

This is the onset of Theftable‘s northern seasonal tour into Canada and beyond.

His unique act involves voice and a set-up of amazing audio/visual devices. Aldrich