Penobscot Narrows Observatory open for moonlight viewing

The Friends of Fort Knox will be staffing the Penobscot Narrows Observatory, Saturday evening, Oct. 7, from 7:30 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. (arrive by 9), to offer visitors an opportunity to view the area in the moonlight. This will be the only time this season that the observatory will be open during a full moon and those interested in this unique experience are encouraged to take advantage of it. Admission to the moonlight viewing in the observatory is $5 per person and tickets may be purchased the evening of the event. Clouds or rain will result in cancellation.