Machias

Penobscot Narrows Observatory open for moonlight viewing

The Friends of Fort Knox will be staffing the Penobscot Narrows Observatory, Saturday evening, Oct. 7, from 7:30 p.m. until 9:30 p.m.  (arrive by 9), to offer visitors an opportunity to view the area in the moonlight. This will be the only time this season that the observatory will be open during a full moon and those interested in this unique experience are encouraged to take advantage of it. Admission to the moonlight viewing in the observatory is $5 per person and tickets may be purchased the evening of the event. Clouds or rain will result in cancellation.

The full content of this page is available to subscribers only Click here to view Subscription option: http://www.machiasnews.com/subcatalog

EditorOct 04,2017
Related Posts
TIF loan aids growing goat farm
Moose hunt success in the Allagash
No image
Fight to keep Downeast Correctional Facility open