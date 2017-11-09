Pembroke Library presents songs and stories for a sea-gazed wanderer

On Wednesday evening, Nov. 8, the Pembroke Library will present Stephen Sanfilippo in a concert of chanteys, ditties, ballads, Gospel songs, hymns, poems and stories that capture the romance of the sea without hiding the hardship its hardships. Stephen has collected and performed traditional maritime songs since the early 1970s, blending his interests in history, hard knocks workers’ songs, and dreamy ballads that carry the singer to faraway places and long ago times. A U.S.