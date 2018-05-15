Machias

Pembroke Historical Society resumes monthly chantey sing

Monday, May 21, will mark the start of the Pembroke Historical Society’s 2018 monthly program series. Combined with the Pembroke Library’s monthly “Chantey Sing,” the event will feature Jim Sherman’s presentation “Where River Meets the Rail: Lumbering, River Driving and Railroading on the Machias River.” Jim, who is active with the Machiasport Historical Society and UMM’s Sunrise Senior College, will tell the history of logging and river log driving on the Machias River, and the operation of the Whitneyville & Machiasport Railroad.

Jessica T. GriffinMay 15,2018
