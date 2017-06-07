Pembroke Historical Society to host Maine Marine Archaeology presentation
If you want to find Professor Warren Riess in his classroom, you’ll have to go to a maritime archaeology site. Warren, with degrees in history, oceanography, and anthropology, Warren has worked on many of America’s most exciting shoreline and undersea historical sites. His book, The Ship That Held Up Wall Street, describes the excavation of a recently discovered 17th century Dutch sailing vessel at the southern tip of New York City’s Manhattan Island.
