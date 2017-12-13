Jonesport

Peabody Memorial Library nominated for BSB public service grant, awarded Maine Public Library grant

 

by Nancy Beal

When members of Jonesport’s Peabody Memorial Library board of directors met Dec. 4, they already knew that the facility had been nominated for a Community Matters More grant given by Bangor Savings Bank (BSB). The next day, they received an email from Librarian Heidi Hinkley informing them that a $500 grant for children’s programmable robots was on its way from the Maine Public Library Fund.

Dec 13,2017
