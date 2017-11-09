PBSO brings Broadway Downeast

The Passamaquoddy Bay Symphony Orchestra (PBSO) is 10 years old! To celebrate this milestone, the orchestra is delighted to present its first-ever Broadway Pops concert on Nov. 17 at 7 p.m. in Eastport at the Arts Center; on Nov. 18 at 3 p.m. in Machias at the Centre Street Congregational Church; and on Nov. 19 at 3 p.m. at the Calais Congregational Church.

Receptions will follow each performance. The reception following the Machias concert will be provided by Pat’s Pizza.