Paul C. Hoyt - Machias

Paul C. Hoyt, 77, drifted off to be with the Lord on December 22, 2017 after a brief illness. He was born in Machias February 19, 1940 the son of the late Curtis and Ida ( Mugnai) Hoyt . He attended Machias schools, and graduated from Machias Memorial High School in 1958. Paul married Velma aHurlbert in 1962.

In his younger years he enjoyed working for his uncle “Julie” Mugnai at the commercial printing office. He then worked at the Machias Hardware Store for 58 years, up to the time of his death. He was a kind gentle person and would offer assistance to any and all. He was a “ Jack of all trades.” He enjoyed gardening, fishing, playing cards, and watching the Red Sox and Patriots. He was a ham radio operator -KA1DOD, and former president of the Machias Cemetery Association.

He is survived by his wife, Velma of 55 years of a lovingly devoted relationship; a son, Michael Hoyt; a sister, Marie Gleske and her husband, Hal; a sister-in-law, Lorraine Pottle; and a brother-in-law, Alan Clark; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends, especially Kenny Maker, and John Cummings.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a daughter, Sandra Hoyt; a son, Mark Hoyt; and a brother, Donald Roberts.

At his request services will be private. Those wishing to make memorial donations in his memory may do so to the Machias Food Pantry, 9 Centre Street, Machias, ME 04654, or to the charity of one’s choice.

Condolences and memories may be shared at www.mcclurefamilyfuneral.com