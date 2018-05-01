Patricia L Dudley - Milbridge/Columbia Falls

Patricia L. Dudley, 76, of Milbridge/Columbia Falls passed peacefully surrounded by her family on April 21st, 2018. Pat was born February 11, 1942 to Francis W and Agnes C Stevens (Blackley) of Wilmington, Massachusetts .

She attended Tewksbury High School in Tewksbury, Massachusetts. She worked for many years as a CNA at Marshall’s Boarding Home in Machias. Aside from dedicating her life to being the best mother ever, she loved her bingo and enjoyed her many friends.

Pat was predeceased by her husband of 28 years, Paul R Holmes of Cutler. She was survived by their daughter, Sandra L. Hartford and husband Brian, Sr. of Columbia Falls, her grandchildren, Richie and wife Viv of Columbia Falls, Jenny and her companion Russell of Addison, Britnie and her friend Jake of Marshfield, Brian Jr of Litchfield, and April and her son Keagan of Franklin. She was also very excited for her first great-grandchild due in October. She was also survived by her sister Karen White of Salem, New Hampshire, her sister Margaret Smith of Winthrop, New York and her brother Frank and his wife Maureen of Wilmington, Ma. Several nieces and nephews. A special friend she dearly cherished for many years, Patty Wright of Berlin, New Hampshire.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, May 5th, at 1 p.m. at her daughter Sandy’s in Columbia Falls. Everyone is invited to share their memories. Arrangements are under the direction and care of Bragdon-Kelley Funeral Home, Milbridge.