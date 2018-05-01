Patricia Ann Pothier - Machias and formerly of Everett, Massachusetts

Patricia Ann Pothier, 87, died April 22, 2018 in Machias at Marshall Healthcare Facility. She was born in St. Johnsbury, Vermont on October 5, 1930, the daughter of the late Walter and Velma (Waterman) Philbrook. She lived many of her years in Everett, Massachusetts and worked as a school bus driver for several area schools including Boston. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, and the Ladies Sodality-St. Therese in Everett, Massachusetts. She also loved to read. She especially loved family, and she will be sadly missed by her twelve children; Stephen Pothier, Kathleen (Pothier) Lewis, Daniel Pothier, Kenneth Pothier, Mary (Pothier) McGourty, Leander Pothier, Patricia (Pothier) Rocco, David Pothier, Timothy Pothier, Martin Pothier, Charles Pothier and Robert Pothier; 24 grandchildren, and 17 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her husband Samuel Martin Pothier; two sisters, Janice Bailey and Faith Marks; and her step-mother Mary Philbrook.

Her family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Marshall Healthcare for the excellent care provided while she was there. They would also suggest those who would like to do so, in lieu of flowers, may make memorial contributions in her memory to the “Activity Fund” at Marshall Healthcare, 16 Beal Street Machias, ME 04654.

A graveside service will be held at the Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett, MA at a later date.

