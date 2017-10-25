Machias

Passing the tax burden to the next generation

 by Sen. Angus King 

 Shortly after President George W. Bush signed the Economic Growth and Tax Relief Reconciliation Act of 2001, just as the “Bush tax cuts” were kicking in for many Americans, I took a trip to a hardware store in Brunswick. I can’t remember the exact year (likely 2003 or 2004), and I can’t remember the purchase that prompted the trip. But what I do remember - like it was yesterday - is the conversation I had with the clerk who rang me up.

The full content of this page is available to subscribers only Click here to view Subscription option: http://www.machiasnews.com/subcatalog

EditorOct 25,2017
Related Posts
No image
Jonesport plow contractor: rock work makes Ice Hill South unplowable
No image
Machias Little League 1963
Rosalie Garnett Fraser