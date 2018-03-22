Passamaquoddy orchestra prepares new orchestral season

The Passamaquoddy Bay Symphony Orchestra (PBSO) enters its spring season with rehearsals beginning on Thursday, April 5. Rehearsals continue on Monday, April 9 and every Thursday thereafter until the mid-June concerts. Rehearsals are from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at the Eastport Arts Center. New musicians are always welcome.

The orchestra will present Mozart’s Concerto in G for Flute, with soloist Krista Kwon; Schubert’s Symphony #4 in C Minor (Tragic), and a composition commissioned for the PBSO by Roberto Pace.