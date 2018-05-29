Passages to graduate more than twenty teen parents this year; accepting applications for new school year

This June, Wayfinder Schools’ Passages Program will graduate more than twenty teen parents who have worked hard to earn their high school diplomas while raising their young children. Founded in 1994, Passages is a home-based high school diploma program for young parents living in Knox, Lincoln, Waldo, York, Cumberland, Androscoggin, Sagadahoc and Washington Counties.

This year’s Washington County graduates are Isaac J. Collins, Jr. of Robbinston, Daneishalys Fontanez of Machias, Cheyenne Maheu of Lubec, Jessica Milliken of Jonesport and Monica Moffett of Eastport.