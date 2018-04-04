Partners join forces to combat domestic violence

by Ruth Leubecker

Accustomed to a shortage of resources, area stakeholders remain buoyed by a network of help within their ranks when tackling domestic violence.

“It seems like the numbers are fairly stable when talking about domestic violence, but it’s complicated today by aging, substance abuse and a lack of affordable housing,” explains Dorathy Martel, Next Step executive director. “We face particular issues in Washington County because it’s so rural, and it’s hard to keep confidentiality because everyone knows everyone else.”