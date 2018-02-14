Machias

Paper Orchestra offered for preschoolers

The Paper Orchestra program, led by Alice St. Clair, director of Eastport Strings, will be the Eastport Arts Center’s KinderArts offering for February. The hands-on program is designed to engage younger children in the magic of music making, and will introduce stringed instruments and include singing, movement and crafting with the help of caregivers. The creativity based curriculum will help children begin to find their musical voice while starting the process of being instrument-ready.

EditorFeb 14,2018
