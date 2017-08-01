Painter to be featured at Steuben library

Linda Yaroch will be the August featured artist at the Henry D. Moore Library in Steuben.

Yaroch was born in Chicago and started oil painting at the age of 12 in a small town in Southern New Jersey. She graduated from Hussian School of Art in Philadelphia.

In 1976, she illustrated a book for the National Bicentennial Celebration in the city of Philadelphia. She also designed and constructed holiday interiors for the Rouse Corp. malls in New Jersey and Pennsylvania, illustrated children’s school textbooks, and worked with seniors in an art program.