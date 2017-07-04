Outdoor track athletes honored

by Phil Stuart

Several outdoor track athletes from Washington Academy and Narraguagus were recently selected to All Conference first and second teams by the Penobscot Valley Conference.

The big name on the list was Michaila Robinson of Washington Academy. Robinson was a first team selection in the 100-meter, 200-meter and 400-meter dash. Robinson was a state title winner in the 200 and 400 and runner-up in the 100. Robinson was also a first team selection in the 4x400 meter relay along with teammate Sean Seavey, Garrett Channell and Colby Cates Wright.