Our community shows its colors

Marshfield resident Camron Roberts, 18, passed away last week after a tragic car accident. Roberts was a 2017 graduate of Washington Academy in East Machias.

The employees of Bella Vita Salon in Machias came up with the idea of showing support for the people who loved him by flying white and yellow balloons, and the wider community quickly joined in. Shayna Ramsdell works at Bella Vita, and said that the color white signifies sympathy and condolence, and yellow signifies healing. Photos by Bill Kitchen.