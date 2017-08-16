Machias

Our community shows its colors

Marshfield resident Camron Roberts, 18, passed away last week after a tragic car accident. Roberts was a 2017 graduate of Washington Academy in East Machias.

The employees of Bella Vita Salon in Machias came up with the idea of showing support for the people who loved him by flying white and yellow balloons, and the wider community quickly joined in. Shayna Ramsdell works at Bella Vita, and said that the color white signifies sympathy and condolence, and yellow signifies healing. Photos by Bill Kitchen.

The full content of this page is available to subscribers only Click here to view Subscription option: http://www.machiasnews.com/subcatalog

EditorAug 16,2017
Related Posts
No image
Four Hands Around: Burning Coal
Margaretta Days Celebration
No image
Jonesport Officials Begin to Tackle Drug Problem