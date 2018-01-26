Opioid overdose prevention training offered in Milbridge

Joe Locke from Bangor Public Health and Community Services will be at Door to Door Doctors in Milbridge on Monday, Feb. 5 from 1 p.m. onward for small group and private trainings in opioid overdose.

If someone in your family is taking chronic opioids, this program is for you. If someone in your family has a problem with opioid abuse, this program is for. If you just want to learn how to handle an overdose if you come across one, this program is for you.

For more information, contact the office of Cathleen London, M.D., 40 Main Street, Milbridge. 207-847-8020.