Opinion - Testimony from Augusta

Editor’s note: On Wednesday, Feb. 28 Melissa Hinerman traveled to Augusta to participate in a public hearing in front of the criminal justice committee. She spoke in favor of two bills put forth by Rep. Will Tuell (R-E. Machias) and Sen. Joyce Maker (R-Calais). Hinerman is the founder of the Facebook page “Save Downeast Correctional Facility” and has a personal connection to the prison’s fate. This is an excerpt of the testimony she gave at the hearing.

Senator Rosen, Representative Warren and Members of the Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee,