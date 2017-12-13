Olympia Snowe Leadership Institute expands at CHS

by Lura Jackson

Last year, Calais High School became the first school in Washington County to host the Olympia Snowe Leadership Institute, a program specifically designed to develop the qualities of leadership and confidence in high school girls. The program, which is designed for sophomores, juniors, and seniors, began in Calais at the sophomore level with a cohort of five students; this year, as those students moved to the junior level, a second cohort of five students was added.