by Phil Stuart

The Downeast Board of Basketball officials representing Washington County, had their annual fall clinic and exam at Shead High School in Eastport on Sunday, Nov. 26.

The Downeast board assigns and officiates games for all eight high schools in Washington County which include East Grand of Danforth, Woodland, Calais, Shead, Washington Academy, Machias, Jonesport-Beals and Narraguagus.