by Sarah Craighead Dedmon

Grab a hay bale and start sketching plans for your award-winning scarecrow because October is going to be the month Machias shows off its community pride with the annual scarecrow contest.

“We want them on lawns, we want them on light poles, windows, we want those everywhere, so that people will come to Machias to see them!” said Machias Bay Area Chamber of Commerce Director Sharon Mack.