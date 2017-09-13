Machias

Obeline Crowley turns 100

 

by Lisa Cirone

Obeline Crowley, originally from Beals, resides at Sunrise Care Facility in Jonesport. On Aug. 29 Obeline turned 100. Here at Sunrise we had an open house, where family, friends and other residents gathered to celebrate this wonderful lady’s milestone. She received cards, gifts, phone calls with 2 special letters from Governor LePage and President Trump. She was presented a cane for being the oldest person living from Beals Island. There was lots of laughter and memories that filled the room at Sunrise Care Facility.

