The Eastport Arts Center (EAC) is excited to announce the appearance of Bill de Blasio, the mayor of New York City, on Saturday, Jan. 13 at 3 p.m. Mayor de Blasio will give an informal talk on “The State of Democracy in America” and take questions afterwards. EAC is particularly proud to present a nationally recognized politician in a rare visit to rural Maine. This event is a special benefit for the arts center, in support of its many programs.