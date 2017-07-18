Machias

Nuttall, Muzijevic Costanza and Smith to Perform in Machias

On Tuesday, July 25 at 7 p.m. Machias Bay Chamber Concerts (MBCC) will present a performance by violinist Geoff Nuttall, pianist Pedja Muzijevic, cellist Christopher Costanza, and oboist James Austin Smith. 

The concert will be held at Centre Street Congregational Church, and the program will include: Mozart’s Violin Sonata in A Major, K. 305; Saint-Saens’ Oboe Sonata, Op. 166; Debussy’s Cello Sonata in D minor; and Mendelssohn’s Piano Trio No. 2 in C minor, Op. 66.

