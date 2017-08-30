Nursing care, safe drinking water bills survive veto cycle

by Sen. Joyce Maker

Earlier this month, the Legislature reconvened for the final day of the first session for a “veto day” to take action on two dozen bills that had been returned by the governor, and to address all outstanding business. This proved to be another long day in Augusta, but I’m glad to finally be back in the district to enjoy the rest of the summer, attend events and meet with constituents.

Two of the bills voted on were measures that I sponsored, and I am glad to say that both were overridden with healthy margins.