Machias
Sports

Northern Maine cheering results

by Phil Stuart

The Northern Maine regional Cheering Championship was held at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor on January 27th with four Washington County high schools represented.

In Class D, Penobscot Valley of Howland unseated perennial champ Central Aroostook of Mars Hill.  The Howlers edged the Panthers 67.6 to 62.4. The Machias Bulldogs were a distant 3rd at 48.1 and were followed by Bangor Christian 45, Deer Isle-Stonington 42.5, Woodland 40.2, Fort Fairfield 39.4 and Buckfield 22.4.

Click here to log in http://machiasnews.com/user or Login with Facebook or Subscribe now: http://www.machiasnews.com/subcatalog
EditorFeb 22,2018
Related Posts
No image
Earth Day’s growth from a planting to a network
Whitneyville Library to begin construction of new library
No image
Cherryfield and Milbridge news