Northern Maine cheering results

by Phil Stuart

The Northern Maine regional Cheering Championship was held at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor on January 27th with four Washington County high schools represented.

In Class D, Penobscot Valley of Howland unseated perennial champ Central Aroostook of Mars Hill. The Howlers edged the Panthers 67.6 to 62.4. The Machias Bulldogs were a distant 3rd at 48.1 and were followed by Bangor Christian 45, Deer Isle-Stonington 42.5, Woodland 40.2, Fort Fairfield 39.4 and Buckfield 22.4.