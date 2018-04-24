Norman A. Hall Green Cove Springs, FL & Orrington, ME

Green Cove Springs, Florida & Orrington, Maine – Norman A. Hall, 86, former longtime resident of Orrington passed away in Florida on January 2, 2018 following a brief illness.

Services were held in Florida. A graveside committal service were held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 21, 2018 in the Hillside Cemetery, Bucks Harbor, Maine with Pastor Bill Holmes officiating. Arrangements are under the direction and care of Bragdon-Kelley Funeral Home, Machias.