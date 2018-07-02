Norm Famous - Machiasport (1948 – 2018)

Famous of Machiasport and Augusta, was born November 12, 1948, baptized at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Norwood, Pennsylvania, and grew up in Prospect Park, Pennsylvania, attending Interboro High School. From his earliest years exploring nature with his mother along the woods and waterways of Delaware County and the Delaware Water Gap, Norm had almost unlimited enthusiasm for the natural world. He earned his Bachelor’s degree in Earth and Space Sciences from Millersville State University in Pennsylvania, double majoring in geology and biology.