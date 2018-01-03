Nonprofit warns of telephone scam
A person using a fraudulent phone number identified as the Maine Community Foundation has made calls in an attempt to solicit gifts from people in Maine.
The caller thanked people for previous gifts and asked them to consider making a credit card gift or another type of gift. These calls are not associated with the Maine Community Foundation and the public should hang up immediately.
Anyone with concerns about similar calls may contact the Maine Community Foundation at (877) 700-6800.