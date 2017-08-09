Nonprofit trains to work with disabled vets in wilderness

On July 22-23 and 29-30 Ruth Moore, the founder of INTERNITY, travelled to Danbury, NH to attend a four-day, intensive Wilderness Medicine Training Module for Medical Providers. This course was offered by The Kane Schools of Wilderness and Rescue Medicine out of Fryburg, ME; and focused on Back Country Rescues, Advanced Life Support, Various Trauma Situations, Wilderness Improvisation for Medical Emergencies, Planning for Environmental Injuries, and then studying the Anatomy of Mountain Rescues and how to adapt the Federal Incident Command Structure to rescue teams.