by Phil Stuart

The 1990s were a good 10 years for schoolboy basketball Downeast.There were a lot of strong teams with competitive games being the norm rather than the exception.

The Downeast Athletic Conference was fully intact, and the majority of the teams were somewhat competitive with one another.

The 90s started out a little slow with Brian Kubeck of Calais the only all-tourney selection in the new decade’s first year.