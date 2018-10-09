Next Step shines a light on domestic violence Downeast

by Sarah Craighead Dedmon

A march organized by the Next Step Domestic Violence Project left Station 1898 in Machias and received cheers and supportive honks as the marchers made their way up College Hill to the university lawn. There, Next Step Prevention and Education Advocate Cheyenne Robinson-Bauman lit a tree wrapped in purple lights in recognition of the 1,000 people assisted each year by the Next Step’s shelters in Washington and Hancock County.